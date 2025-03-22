Meerut murder case: Eerie twist as cops find tantric, satanic graffiti in accomplice’s room

Read Full Article

Meerut: A shocking twist has unfolded in the brutal murder of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, 29, in UP's Meerut. Police investigations have revealed eerie details about one of the accused, Sahil Shukla, 27, who allegedly helped Saurabh's wife, Muskan Rastogi, 27, in the gruesome crime.

Police found Sahil's room filled with tantric symbols, satanic graffiti, and cryptic messages, suggesting an "obsession with black magic." A video of the room has been circulating on social media, showing beer cans and cigarette stubs scattered around. While police have not found concrete evidence of Sahil's involvement in occultism, they are investigating further.

Muskan allegedly manipulated Sahil using fake Snapchat accounts, posing as his deceased mother and convincing him that someone had to die. Police revealed that Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2024 and exploited Sahil's superstitions to control him.

Saurabh was drugged, stabbed 10 times, and his body was dismembered by Muskan and Sahil on the night of March 4. The body was hidden in a bathroom for a night and eventually in a cement-filled drum for a fortnight. The duo then went on a 12-day holiday to Shimla.

"After killing Saurabh, they wanted to dispose of the remains but failed. So, they left his body in the bathroom overnight along with the severed head," Meerut SSP Dr Vipin Tada said.

The case came to light when Muskan admitted her crime to her mother, who took her to the police station. Muskan's mother, Kavita Rastogi, expressed regret over not being aware of her daughter's problems earlier.

"I want to tell all the children out there that never hide anything from your parents. My child has committed a big mistake. I used to ask her continuously what the problem was, but she kept losing weight; she had lost 10 kg in 2 years. She hid a lot of things from us and that's why she is in jail today... Had she shared something with us, she wouldn't have been in this condition," she said.

Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, alleged that Muskan's parents were also involved in the crime. She claimed that her 6-year-old granddaughter had indicated that her father was in the drum. The police are investigating the allegations.

