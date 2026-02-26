Sunetra Pawar becomes national president of the Nationalist Congress Party after a unanimous decision at the party convention, with Praful Patel announcing the move amid leadership changes.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Thursday unanimously elected as the new national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The decision was taken at the party’s national executive meeting held during its national convention, marking a significant shift in the party’s leadership.

Praful Patel Proposes Her Name

Addressing party leaders and delegates at the convention, senior NCP leader Praful Patel delivered an emotional speech, recalling the period of intense discussions and speculation within the party following leadership changes after Ajit Pawar. He said that despite the debates, there was clarity and unity among party leaders about the path forward. Patel, describing himself as a long-time associate and founding member of the party, formally proposed Sunetra Pawar’s name for the top post.

Unanimous Support from Party Leaders

The proposal received unanimous backing from leaders and delegates present at the convention. Following this, Sunetra Pawar was officially declared the national president of the NCP, signalling a new phase in the party’s organisational and political journey.

Sunetra Pawar to Contest Baramati By-election

Earlier, the NCP had finalised Sunetra Pawar as its candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election, a decision taken during a key party meeting under the leadership of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, sources said.

Baramati Seat Fell Vacant After Ajit Pawar’s Death

The Baramati Assembly seat fell vacant after the sudden death of Ajit Pawar in a chartered plane crash on January 28 while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. In the 2024 Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar had won the seat by a margin of 1,00,899 votes against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. He secured 1,81,132 votes, while Yugendra Pawar polled 80,233 votes.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Journey

Ajit Pawar, 66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a non-consecutive capacity, having held the post six times across different governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and their two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.