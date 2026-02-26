Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone for new homes for Wayanad landslide survivors, assuring them of the Congress party's unwavering support. He acknowledged delays but hoped for quick completion, with Priyanka Gandhi detailing land acquisition progress.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday assured complete support to people as he laid the foundation stone of the new houses to be built by the Congress for the survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad. Addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party stands with the people of Wayanad whenever they need assistance. He also hoped that new houses would be built soon, pointing at the "complexities" of permissions that have caused the delay in the project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"For us, it is not a one-day event that happened. Because you are our family. And we are going to stand with you not once, not twice, but we are going to stand with you whenever you need us," he said. The Congress leader also noted the delays in the project, citing complexities related to permissions and land acquisition, but expressed hope that construction of the new houses would commence soon. "There were complexities with the permissions, there were complexities with the land, other complexities. But now I hope that this project is completed as quickly as possible. For me, coming back to Wayanad is always a pleasure," he added.

Rahul Gandhi praises spirit of Wayanad

Reflecting on the tragedy, Rahul Gandhi appreciated the compassion of the people and their will to rebuild the region. "The entire Wayanad came together during the tragedy. I remember speaking to a young boy whose entire family had drowned in front of him and who had tried to save everyone. You lost so much, but you never lost your spirit. You never lost your courage. And most importantly, you never lost your compassion for others," he said.

On July 30, 2024, Kerala was struck by one of the deadliest landslides in the state, which killed a total of 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on reconstruction efforts

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the gathering, recalling the aftermath of the tragedy and expressing solidarity with the affected families. "This terrible tragedy struck you here, struck us here in Wayanad. I travelled here with my brother for one of the first times that I was coming here. I had come before but only during election time. When I came that day, what I saw will never leave me. You had lost everything. Your homes, your families, your schools, your shops, your businesses, everything," she said.

Land acquisition for new homes

Highlighting progress in land acquisition for reconstruction, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We have acquired the land for this at Kunnambatta Meppadi Panchayat and executed the sale deal. Three acres and twenty-four point five cents have been acquired. Two acres and eighteen cents is in the process of being purchased and will also be completed. And the negotiations are over for another five acres. So hopefully very soon we will be able to give you the completed houses." (ANI)