AP and Telangana Weather, May 6: Possible thunderstorms and rain
AP and Telangana Weather, May 6: High temperatures and humidity are expected across major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
AP and Telangana Weather, May 6: High temperatures, hazy skies, and humidity continue across major cities. While most parts of the region will experience dry and hot conditions, other areas may see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
The city of Hyderabad will witness bright sunshine for most of the day. There’s chance of showers in afternoon. Stay updated with changing weather conditions.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Visakhapatnam will see heat, humidity and bright skies. Residents should be cautious about dehydration and heat exhaustion, especially in the mid-afternoon hours.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
In Warangal, residents will face relentless heat throughout the day. There is no forecast for cloud cover or rain. It’s advisable to limit outdoor activities.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 45°C
Vijayawada is likely to be the hottest among the major cities in the region. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon.