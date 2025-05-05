AP and Telangana Weather, May 5: Scorching Monday and sticky heat
AP and Telangana Weather, May 5: Major cities like Hyderabad and Vizag will experience high temperatures, with Vijayawada expected to be the hottest.
AP and Telangana Weather, May 5: The summer season is now in full swing across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across the region. Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Hyderabad will see a mostly sunny and dry day. There is no chance of rain. Residents are advised to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Visakhapatnam may see some thunderstorms in the morning. Residents should remain cautious of sudden showers in the morning.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Warangal will have clear skies and sun with very little breeze. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in the afternoon.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 45°C
Vijayawada is expected to be the hottest and most uncomfortable city today. Outdoor activities should be limited.