AP and Telangana Weather, March 26: Blazing heat in Hyderabad; Vijayawada to see 40°C+ on Wednesday

AP and Telangana Weather, March 26: Vijayawada braces for extreme heat! Get the latest temperature forecasts and safety tips for Hyderabad, Vizag, Warangal.

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 26: The temperatures are soaring in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vijayawada is set to sizzle under extreme heat. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the extreme heat. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The heat may feel more intense during the afternoon, so it’s best to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Vizag will have a mostly sunny day with pleasant weather especially in the morning. 


Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Residents should take precautions against prolonged sun exposure. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Vijayawada will sizzle under extreme heat. The real feel temperature will exceed 43°C. Extra caution is advised for those venturing outdoors.

