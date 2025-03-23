user
Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Buying and running an AC in India is expensive. If you don't know how to use AC properly, your electricity bill can be very high. Keeping the temperature between 24-28 degrees and using a timer can save electricity.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Buying an AC in a country like India is not easy because air conditioners are quite expensive. Even if you buy an AC, the electricity bill will empty your pocket. But today we will tell you some tricks that will help reduce the electricity bill.

It is often seen that during summer, people don't have the right idea about what AC setting will provide comfort and save money.


That means they don't know how to use AC properly. Because of this, they have to pay huge electricity bills. However, the methods mentioned here will help reduce the electricity bill.

What is the correct AC temperature? Actually, the AC temperature plays a big role in electricity consumption. Running the AC at the wrong temperature will waste electricity. At the same time, the correct temperature consumes electricity at the right level.

It is important for you to know what temperature is right for running the AC. This way you can consume less electricity.

This temperature will be right - If you lower the temperature as soon as you turn on the AC, the room cools down in a few minutes. However, it is not good to do this because it increases electricity consumption rapidly. It is clear that then the bill will also be higher.

Generally, air conditioners come up to a temperature of 30 degrees. Therefore, do not rush to lower the temperature.

When running the AC, remember that you must set a timer on it. Health can also deteriorate due to excessive cold in the morning. The room becomes very cold in the morning due to AC, in such a situation, you should sleep only after setting the AC temperature according to the room.

The AC temperature should be such that it cools the room comfortably. Therefore, it is considered better to set the AC temperature between 24 degrees and 28 degrees. This method is even better because the temperature drops in about 10 minutes.

On the other hand, the price of electricity also decreases. When you keep the temperature low, the compressor works faster. Therefore, more electricity is consumed, whereas less electricity will be consumed if it is 24 degrees to 28 degrees.

