AP and Telangana Weather, March 13: Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada brace for sweltering heat

AP and Telangana Weather, March 13: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana face a hot and humid Thursday. Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will experience intense heat.

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 13: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should brace for a hot and humid day on Thursday. While Visakhapatnam will see some clouds, Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada are expected to experience intense heat. Staying hydrated and limiting sun exposure will be crucial to avoid heat-related illnesses.
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
In Hyderabad, there will be no respite from heat. Temperatures will still be high, so avoid long hours outdoors.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The breezy conditions will offer some comfort, but humidity will make it feel hotter. Light clothing and hydration are recommended.


Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
With direct sunlight and high temperatures, heat exhaustion and dehydration are serious risks. Limit outdoor exposure, especially in the afternoon.

Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will be the hottest city in the region. Residents should minimize outdoor activities, wear light-coloured clothing, and drink plenty of water.

