AP and Telangana Weather, March 10: Hyderabad and Vijayawada to sizzle in hot sun; Vizag to remain breezy

AP and Telangana Weather, March 10: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and hazy weather on March 10. Cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada will see high temperatures.

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 10: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and hazy weather on Saturday. While no rainfall is expected, rising temperatures and hazy sunshine could lead to heat-related discomfort, especially during the afternoon hours. Let’s read the weather forecast for major cities.



Hyderabad

Maxi Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

The weather will be hot in the city today. Residents must take precautionary measures. Stay indoors in peak hours, drink as much water as possible and wear light, breathable clothing to keep cool. Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 34°C

In this coastal city, hazy sunlight prevails with warm, humid conditions that result in real feel temperatures higher than the actual reading. Some relief could be enjoyed with coastal breezes, but sun protection such as hats and sunscreen is still suggested.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

Outdoor activities would be very uncomfortable due to high temperatures. Avoid long exposure to sunlight, especially from 12 noon to 4 PM. Carry along water, wear sunglasses, and an umbrella or cap when stepping outside. Also read: Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Vijayawada will witness extreme warm temperature throughout the day, the real feel temperature well over 38 degrees Celsius. The hot weather could also bring in the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion; hence, it is advised to stay indoors and drink fluids high in electrolytes.

