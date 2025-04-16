AP and Telangana Weather, April 16: Mostly sunny skies and rising heat
AP and Telangana Weather, April 16: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness another hot and mostly sunny day this Wednesday. With clear skies, rising temperatures, and humidity in several regions, the heat will be especially intense during the afternoon hours. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37.7°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Hyderabad will see mostly sunny skies and dry heat, making it essential to limit outdoor activities during peak hours. Mornings and evenings may offer slight relief.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.7°C
Coastal Vizag will remain warm and humid, with breezes picking up in the afternoon offering some comfort. Expect a mix of sunshine and occasional cloud cover.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
Partly sunny skies and rising temperatures are expected in Warangal, with afternoon breezes providing mild relief from the intense heat.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 37.7°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.6°C
Vijayawada will be very hot and humid, with sunshine dominating and humidity pushing the real feel above 41°C. Take precautions if heading outdoors.