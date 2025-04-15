- Home
Kolkata Weather Latest Update: Heavy rain and storms are forecast for Poila Boishakh! Find out the temperature news throughout the day
Due to rain, some states in North India have experienced some relief amidst the severe heat. According to the weather forecast, heavy rain is expected in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand, East UP, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Assam.
Heatwave conditions are likely in some parts of Rajasthan in the coming days.
According to the weather department, there is a possibility of dust storms, lightning and thunderstorms (with a speed of 40-50 km per hour) with light rain in Central India and the plains of Maharashtra on April 14.
Heavy rain alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya between the 14th and 16th, and for the Odisha region on the 15th and 16th of April. There is a possibility of rain in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh on the 14th and 15th of April.
Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during the next 5 days.
According to the weather department, a heatwave warning has been issued for West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on April 14 and 15. There is a possibility of heatwave in Punjab, Haryana between April 16-18 and in East Rajasthan between April 16-19.
Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius in Northwest India during the next 5-6 days. There is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures in other parts of the country.
There is a possibility of light rainfall in various districts of West Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall is likely across the state after noon. Maximum temperature 32 degree Celsius. Minimum temperature 26 degree Celsius.