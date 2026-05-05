Lakshmir Bhandar: Is The Scheme Stopping? Will Women Get Rs 3,000 Instead?
So, when is the Lakshmir Bhandar money coming in May 2026? With the assembly election results out, everyone's asking—will the scheme stop? Or will women start getting ₹3,000 under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme? We bring the latest updates for you.
Lakshmir Bhandar: Is The Scheme Stopping? Will Women Get Rs 3,000 Instead?
May 4, 2026, marked a turning point in West Bengal's political history. The BJP has unseated the long-ruling Trinamool Congress in the assembly elections. Now, crores of women are asking just one question: will the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme be discontinued?
May payment last? BJP promises welfare schemes and insurance plans
So, is the May payment the last one? It's worth noting that the BJP, even before coming to power, made several promises. They spoke about bringing in various schemes, from financial aid for all mothers and sisters to new health insurance plans.
BJP wave in counting raises doubts over future of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme
The rise of BJP and the scheme's future: A 'BJP wave' was seen right from the start of the vote counting. Many heavyweight Trinamool Congress candidates lost their seats. With the BJP now in power as per their election promises, a big question mark hangs over the future of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.
BJP promises ₹3,000 monthly aid under Annapurna Bhandar scheme
In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised to launch the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme for women if it came to power. Under this new scheme, the monthly allowance would be increased to ₹3,000.
May payment confusion amid change in government after election results
Usually, beneficiaries get the money in their bank accounts between the 1st and 7th of every month. But with the election results announced on May 4 and a change in government, there's some confusion about the May payment.
Allowance likely delayed till mid or end May amid government transition
Experts believe that the change in government will take some time. Administrative tasks like forming a new cabinet and holding the swearing-in ceremony will cause delays. As a result, beneficiaries might have to wait until the middle or even the end of May to get their allowance.
Lakshmir Bhandar vs Annapurna Bhandar
Under Mamata Banerjee's government, women from general and OBC categories were getting ₹1,500, while SC and ST women received ₹1,700. The BJP has claimed that if they come to power, this amount will jump straight to ₹3,000.
Uncertainty Over Application Process as Official Rollout Awaits
However, there's no clear guideline yet on whether people will need to fill out new forms to get this money, or if the government will use the old database to send the funds. There are reports that Annapurna Bhandar forms are already being distributed in some areas, but we'll have to wait for an official launch.
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