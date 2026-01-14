Aniruddhacharya in trouble AGAIN? Maharaj's Ashram Faces Controversy Over Viral Video
After a devotee's Gauri Gopal Ashram video went viral, a debate erupted. Demands to delete the video, charges of abusing the wife, and a police report seem to be gaining pace.
Aniruddhacharya in trouble AGAIN?
A viral video has sparked a major dispute involving preacher Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's ashram. A devotee filed a police complaint, alleging his private matters were made public.
A two-year-old video is still causing trouble.
According to devotee Bablu, he shared a family issue at the ashram, which was recorded and posted online, causing ongoing mental stress.
Efforts to remove the video failed.
Bablu says he repeatedly asked the ashram to take it down but got no results. The situation escalated when he and his wife were allegedly assaulted by security.
Plea for justice from the police.
Bablu has now asked police to intervene, stating the video ruined his image and he's getting threats. He claims the issue has escalated to physical violence.
Police are investigating the matter.
They are considering action based on the complaint. This incident has sparked debate on viral content, privacy, and speech on religious platforms.
