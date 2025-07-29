Spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya sparked massive outrage after a video of his misogynistic remarks about women in live-in relationships went viral. His comments were widely condemned for promoting regressive views and disrespecting women’s dignity.

Condemning the remarks of Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, also known as Pookie Baba, who has spiritual leadership, she said that the spiritual leader made derogatory remarks against women in live in arrangements. In a video that went viral, she stated that his statements were "inappropriate" and she called him a "ba*****d of the highest order".

Aniruddhacharya Misogynistic Remarks on Women

The controversy erupted from a clip in which Aniruddhacharya allegedly proclaimed, "Ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko, jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain," implying the moral degradation of women living together without marriage.

Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Slams Aniruddhacharya

In a now-viral video, Khushboo slammed the statement as sexist and hypocritical. She stated:

“If he was in front of me, I’d have taught him what mooh maarna actually means... these are anti-nationals... namards of society are following this ba****d..”

She further questioned why only women were addressed: “Why didn’t he mention the men in live-in relationships? Does a woman live alone? And what’s wrong with living in a live-in?”.

Aniruddhacharya Replies

After increasing negative feelings towards him, Aniruddhacharya issued an apology saying that his comments were directed "at a few women, not all" and that the key parts of the video were edited out to distort the meaning of his comment. His explanation did not appease the public outrage.

As a former army officer, Khushboo Patani confronts the authority in a subject that often suffocates women's lived experiences. Her remarks signal the double standards in judgement-asking why only women are subjected to societal expectations around cohabitation. Risks taken by an activist on social media, where user have called her a very conscious voice to fight against usual misogynist public discourse.

Who are Aniruddhacharya Maharaj and Khushboo Patani:

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Also known as Anirudh Ram Tiwari born, 1989. He mixes with several disciplines, like spiritual preaching and storytelling, and he is the founder of the Gauri Gopal Ashram in Vrindavan, which does charity work.

Khushboo Patani(born 1991), she has retired as a Major after serving in the Indian Army from 2013 to 2024, currently working as a wellness coach, influencer and mental health advocate.