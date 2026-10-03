Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi held a special Jan Sampark programme in Surat, personally hearing citizen grievances. The programme aimed to bring the government closer to the people and ensure prompt resolution of their issues and concerns.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi held a special Jan Sampark programme at Surat Circuit House on Saturday, where he personally heard the representations of citizens from Surat city and district.

Programme Aimed at Prompt Grievance Resolution

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the programme aimed to bring the government and administration closer to the people and ensure prompt resolution of public grievances. Citizens whose grievances had been resolved recently also met the DyCM and expressed their gratitude.

DyCM Instructs Officials for Immediate Action

During the programme, the DyCM met citizens and applicants one by one and heard their concerns, local administrative issues and development-related representations. To ensure prompt resolution and reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices, he instructed senior officials of the concerned departments present at the programme to take immediate action.

Citizens Commend People-Centric Approach

As part of the government’s people-centric and transparent approach, the Jan Sampark programme allowed Surat residents to directly present their concerns to the Deputy Chief Minister. As per the CMO, citizens commended the government’s focus on addressing their issues and expressed satisfaction with the positive approach towards resolving them. The programme further strengthened citizens’ trust in the government and administration. (ANI)