Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Rs 5.78 crore to 1,471 registered construction workers and their families in Rampur. The aid, under various HPBOCWWB welfare schemes, was transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday distributed financial assistance of Rs 5.78 crore to 1,471 registered workers and their dependents across the state under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB) at Nogli in the Rampur Assembly constituency.

The assistance was provided to widows, specially-abled and needy families of registered workers, as well as to the children of registered workers for higher and technical education, marriage and other essential needs.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach workers and other needy sections of society in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

He said that the government is working to strengthen the social security of construction workers and their families and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive assistance on time.

Breakdown of Financial Assistance by Scheme

Under the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 45.95 lakh was provided to widows, single, destitute and Divyang women for the construction of houses.

Under the Education Assistance Scheme, Rs 2.74 crore was provided to 968 beneficiaries for the higher and technical education of children of registered workers.

Similarly, Rs 1.83 crore was provided to 359 beneficiaries under the Marriage Assistance Scheme.

In addition, Rs 54.20 lakh was provided in 21 cases under the Accidental Death and Funeral Assistance Scheme, while Rs 7.14 lakh was provided to 30 beneficiaries under the Maternity and Paternity Benefit Scheme.

An amount of Rs 7.65 lakh was provided to the families of 15 girl children under the Girl Child Birth Gift Scheme.

Financial assistance of Rs 2.15 lakh was also provided to 10 dependents with mental disabilities, while Rs 25,000 was provided to one beneficiary under the Disability Pension Scheme.

Ensuring Transparency Through Direct Transfers

The Chief Minister said that the financial assistance was transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries across different districts and sub-offices of the state.

He said that direct bank transfers ensure transparency and help beneficiaries receive the assistance without unnecessary delays.

District-Wise Distribution of Aid

District-wise, Rs 76.74 lakh was provided to 225 beneficiaries in Hamirpur, Rs 70.54 lakh to 164 beneficiaries in Chamba, Rs 51.80 lakh to 140 beneficiaries in Sirmaur, Rs 64.80 lakh to 171 beneficiaries in Mandi and Rs 48.39 lakh to 126 beneficiaries in Kinnaur.

Similarly, Rs 1 crore was provided to 270 beneficiaries in Kangra, including the head office and sub-offices.

Rs 45.58 lakh was provided to 88 beneficiaries in Shimla area, Rs 32.98 lakh to 104 beneficiaries in Bilaspur, Rs 33.93 lakh to 72 beneficiaries in Una, Rs 30.51 lakh to 63 beneficiaries in Solan area and Rs 21.43 lakh to 48 beneficiaries in Kullu Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Nardev Singh Kanwar said that under the directives of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Board is continuously working to ensure timely and transparent delivery of welfare benefits to registered construction workers and their eligible dependents.

He said that the assistance provided under various welfare schemes would provide important financial support to workers and their families. (ANI)