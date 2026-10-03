As part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan bike yatra from Vadnagar to Kashi will conclude in Varanasi on Oct 7. BJP National President Nitin Nabin will address a public meeting, his first in Kashi.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bike Yatra from Vadnagar to Kashi will conclude in Varanasi on October 7, with a public meeting by BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled at Jagatpur Inter College in Rohaniya.

According to a release, at a meeting of the management team held in Gulab Bagh on Saturday, BJP National Minister and State Co-Incharge Jagdish Patel stated that this bike rally between Vadnagar and Kashi symbolises the union of two ancient, vibrant, and historic cultures. He stated that the yatra will begin arriving in Kashi on October 6th afternoon. He stated that this will be National President Nitin Nabin's first public meeting in Kashi. He urged party workers to make the rally historic and provide a grand welcome to the bikers, befitting the dignity of Kashi.

Preparations for a Grand Welcome

BJP Kashi Region President Ashok Chaurasia stated that welcome points are being set up in all assembly constituencies to welcome the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra, originating from Vadnagar. Public representatives and party workers will welcome the yatras with a shower of flowers and the accompaniment of drums.

Sacred Rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

He stated that on the morning of October 7th, all the bikers will gather at Sampurnanand University. Mahila Morcha workers will welcome them with tilak (a sacred mark on the forehead), bouquets, and shawls. After this, the pilgrims will reach Maidagin Square by bus and from there, they will travel on foot to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. On their way to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, 51 women will walk ahead of the pilgrims, carrying Kalash on their heads. These Kalash will contain water collected from the rivers of Vadnagar, with which Baba Vishwanath will be anointed.

Journey to the Public Meeting

After the Jalabhishek, the pilgrims will travel by bus from Maidagin to Gokuldham in Rohaniya, and from there, they will attend the public meeting of National President Nitin Navin, held at Jagatpur Inter College.

Ashok Chaurasia stated that senior officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of various arrangements for the meeting, and everyone will discharge their duties with full dedication.

Party Dignitaries in Attendance

Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari delivered the welcome address and the topic was introduced, while District President Ramsakal Patel delivered the vote of thanks. Metropolitan General Secretary Ashok Jatav conducted the proceedings.

Independent Charge Minister of State Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLAs Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari and T. Ram, Legislative Council Member Dharmendra Rai, Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, and District President Ramsakal Patel were present at the meeting.

Regional Vice President Navratan Rathi, Ajit Rawat, Anup Jaiswal, Amit Rai, Rakesh Sharma, Jagdish Tripathi, Anil Srivastava, Suresh Singh, Santosh Solapurkar, Praveen Singh Gautam, Shailendra Mishra, Sandeep Singh Mintu, Sanjay Sonkar, Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, Pawan Singh, Pooja Dixit, Satyendra Singh, Pramil Pandey, and Sanjay Singh, along with a large number of workers, were present at the meeting. (ANI)