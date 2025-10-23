Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States Brace for Storm, Rain
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: The weather department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next 3 days. Check detailed forecast
Strengthening depression
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to become a depression. It's moving towards Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, likely bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Four days of rain in Telangana - Yellow Alert
Hyderabad's weather center predicts light to heavy rain in Telangana for four days. A yellow alert is active for some districts with forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Depression threat to Andhra Pradesh coast
A low-pressure system near Sri Lanka is intensifying. It's heading to the TN-AP coast with winds up to 45 km/h. Red, orange, and yellow alerts are issued for several districts.
Heavy rains in AP
Heavy rains hit Andhra Pradesh, with Srikalahasti getting 19 cm. Many areas in Rayalaseema and coastal districts are flooded. People in low-lying areas are urged to be alert.
Disaster management teams are ready
Governments are taking precautions. AP has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams. Fishermen are warned to stay ashore. Coastal residents should stay indoors during the storm.