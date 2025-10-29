Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain To Wreck Havoc In THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha crossed Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh might experience heavy rainfall
Cyclone Montha crosses the coast
Cyclone Montha: Cyclone Montha finally crossed the coast last night. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said that it crossed the coast between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm near Narsapuram between Machilipatnam and Kakinada. It is expected to weaken from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning, APSDMA said. Due to its impact, it has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many districts today (October 29).
Heavy rains in AP
AP Disaster Management Agency has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts on Wednesday. APSDMA has announced that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur districts. Therefore, people should be alert today... and take appropriate precautions, said Disaster Management Agency MD Prakhar Jain.
CM Chandrababu reviews till midnight
The government has been alerted by warnings from the Disaster Management Agency that there is a possibility of creating chaos with strong winds and heavy rains during the landfall of Cyclone Montha. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself reviewed the situation from morning to night without a break. He held reviews and teleconferences from the RTG center several times. After the cyclone made landfall on Tuesday night, Chandrababu Naidu went home from RTGS knowing that the situation was calm. Nara Lokesh stayed in the Secretariat all night and reviewed the situation.
The highest rainfall is here
Heavy rains lashed many parts of AP last night. Ulavapadu and Kavali received the highest rainfall of 170 mm. Dagadarthi received 155 mm, Singarayakonda 120 mm, Ongole 104 mm, and Nellore 100 mm. B. Kondur received 61 mm, Chirala 58 mm, Kalingapatnam 21 mm, Visakhapatnam 10 mm, Tuni 21 mm, Kakinada 6 mm, and Tirupati 16 mm of rainfall. After the cyclone made landfall, winds reached a speed of 73 kmph in Kakinada and 39 kmph in Rajahmundry.
Rains in Telangana
Rains are also falling in Telangana due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said that heavy rains (5 to 15 mm) are likely to occur in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday morning. It has also warned that gusty winds with a speed of 41 to 61 kmph will also blow in these districts. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.
Yellow alert for these Telangana districts
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkaj Giri, Rangareddy, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy and Yadradri districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.