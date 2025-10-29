Image Credit : Pixabay

The government has been alerted by warnings from the Disaster Management Agency that there is a possibility of creating chaos with strong winds and heavy rains during the landfall of Cyclone Montha. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself reviewed the situation from morning to night without a break. He held reviews and teleconferences from the RTG center several times. After the cyclone made landfall on Tuesday night, Chandrababu Naidu went home from RTGS knowing that the situation was calm. Nara Lokesh stayed in the Secretariat all night and reviewed the situation.