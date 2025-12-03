- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Depression Triggers Heavy Rainfall In These Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Depression Triggers Heavy Rainfall In These Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The impact of Cyclone Ditwa on the Telugu states wasn't as strong as hoped. But after it weakened, a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal. Its effect is now pretty clear, and there's chance of rain
Bay of Bengal Depression
Due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, weather changes are expected in coastal Andhra on Wednesday. Officials predict the impact will be greater in areas near the coast.
Heavy rain forecast for Nellore–Tirupati
The Disaster Management Dept. said moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely in parts of Nellore and Tirupati. By 5 PM Tuesday, Mallam recorded 53.5 mm of rain.
Light rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
Light to moderate rains are likely in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday. Officials advise people to take precautions.
No impact on Telangana
Weather officials clarified that the depression currently has no impact on Telangana. The situation in the state is expected to remain normal for the next two to three days.
Light fog in Hyderabad
Light fog is likely in Hyderabad in the early mornings until Dec 8. The sky may be cloudy in the afternoons. Officials advise taking precautions as the cold is expected to intensify.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.