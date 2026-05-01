The weather department says conditions are perfect for rain in Andhra Pradesh right now. A surface cyclonic circulation is active over AP and Telangana. Plus, a trough is extending from Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing right over AP. The Visakhapatnam weather centre warns that these systems could cause moderate to heavy rainfall in the state.

Coastal Andhra districts are especially likely to get rain, with moderate showers in most places and heavy downpours in some spots. Strong winds of 50-60 km/h could create havoc along the coast. The IMD is advising people in coastal areas to be careful. This rain is expected to continue for four to five days.

The Visakhapatnam weather centre also warned that Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions will get rain. These summer showers can be very dangerous. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is urging farmers and labourers to stay safe, as lightning and strong winds can cause accidents. They specifically advise against standing under trees during the rain and suggest taking shelter in safe places.