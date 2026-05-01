Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Rain, Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: The weather department (IMD) says the Telugu states will see a mix of sun and rain for a few more days. But watch out! A surface cyclonic circulation and a trough could bring heavy showers to some areas
Weather report for the Telugu states
May usually means scorching heat, the hottest month of the year. But this time, the weather department has some cool news right at the start of the month. While the sun is blazing in the Telugu states, weather reports say the rains are also getting ready to pour. The IMD has announced that it will rain for the entire first week of May.
Rains, rains everywhere in AP
The weather department says conditions are perfect for rain in Andhra Pradesh right now. A surface cyclonic circulation is active over AP and Telangana. Plus, a trough is extending from Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing right over AP. The Visakhapatnam weather centre warns that these systems could cause moderate to heavy rainfall in the state.
Coastal Andhra districts are especially likely to get rain, with moderate showers in most places and heavy downpours in some spots. Strong winds of 50-60 km/h could create havoc along the coast. The IMD is advising people in coastal areas to be careful. This rain is expected to continue for four to five days.
The Visakhapatnam weather centre also warned that Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions will get rain. These summer showers can be very dangerous. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is urging farmers and labourers to stay safe, as lightning and strong winds can cause accidents. They specifically advise against standing under trees during the rain and suggest taking shelter in safe places.
Scorching heat in AP
While one side there's cool news about rain, the weather department has also given a shocker about rising temperatures. AP is already recording very high temperatures. Recently, Gudur in Nellore district hit a scorching 45.8°C. The department says temperatures could climb even higher in the coming days. It has warned that South Coastal Andhra will see high temperatures for three days.
The intense heat is causing heatwaves and making everyone feel sticky and uncomfortable. The weather department reports that over 216 mandals across the state are recording temperatures above 41°C. Palnadu district is seeing highs of 44°C. The department also shared specific temperatures: Amaravati at 41.7°C, Nellore and Nandigama at 41.6°C, Kavali at 41.4°C, and Vijayawada at 40.6°C.
Rains in Telangana
The Hyderabad weather centre announced that the surface cyclonic circulation and trough will also affect Telangana. The state can expect light to moderate rainfall. The centre has warned that today (May 1, Friday), districts like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet will see rain with thunder and lightning. It also said that gusty winds of 30-40 km/h will blow through these areas. The weather department announced that these conditions will continue until May 7.
7- day forecast(mid day) of Telangana Based on 0300 UTC issued at 1300 Hours IST dated : 01.05.2026@TelanganaCS@DCsofIndia@IASassociation@TelanganaDGP@TelanganaCMO@GHMCOnline@HYDTP@IasTelangana@tg_weather@CommissionrGHMC@Comm_HYDRAA@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/PwuSI8QGUd
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 1, 2026
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.