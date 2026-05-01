Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi Brings Rain Relief, Storms Predicted; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Kalbaishakhi storms have brought much-needed relief across Bengal. After heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in South Bengal, the sky is still overcast today
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Chill Weather In May
The Kalbaishakhi storms brought a wave of relief across Bengal. After heavy storms on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in South Bengal districts, the sky remains gloomy today. Let's see what the weather will be like in the coming days.
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Weather Forecast
The weather office predicts that the Kalbaishakhi storms could get stronger from today. Most districts in South Bengal will likely see storms and rain until Tuesday. The bad weather might continue until Thursday in coastal districts like South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, along with West Medinipur.
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Kolkata Weather
Thanks to Thursday's Kalbaishakhi, Kolkata's temperature dropped by nearly 6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees today. The Met office forecasts the maximum temperature will stay around 30 degrees.
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Storms
The forecast predicts more storms for Kolkata and its neighbouring districts today. From today until Sunday, gusty winds of 30-40 km/h might hit the area. An orange alert has been issued for Monday, the day of vote counting, with winds expected to reach 50-60 km/h.
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Thunderstorm
The storms could become more intense on Sunday and Monday in Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, and East and West Bardhaman. Wind speeds are expected to be between 40-50 km/h.
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Rough Seas
Gusty winds are blowing from time to time near the Bay of Bengal coast, making the sea rough. The authorities have advised fishermen not to go out to sea from Thursday until the coming Monday.
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North Bengal Weather
The rain will continue in the districts of North Bengal for now. From Friday to Sunday, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Cooch Behar might also see heavy rain starting today.
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Cyclonic Circulation
A cyclonic circulation is active over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh at 0.9 km above sea level. Additionally, a trough line extends from southeast Uttar Pradesh to Odisha via Chhattisgarh at the same height. This system is pulling a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating perfect conditions for storms across the state.
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Temperature
The widespread storms and rain have caused a significant drop in temperature from North to South Bengal. No major temperature changes are expected over the next seven days.
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Temperature Forecast
Temperatures in Kolkata and nearby districts might start to rise slowly from next Wednesday. For now, there will be no significant change in North Bengal's temperature.
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