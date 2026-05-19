BJP's Tarun Chugh launched a movement for 'absolute change' in Punjab, calling the AAP government a 'disaster'. He accused CM Bhagwant Mann's administration of failing on all fronts, including drugs, law & order, and poll promises.

BJP's Offensive in Punjab

Launching a sharp offensive against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday claimed that the state is ripe for political transformation, echoing the party's recent electoral successes in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. Chugh was speaking to party workers and locals during a 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative hosted at one of Amritsar's oldest tea stalls, where he also distributed sweets to celebrate the party's assembly victories.

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A Movement Launched Over Tea

The choice of venue held deep personal and political significance for the BJP leader. Stepping back into a space that shaped his early political career, Chugh connected his personal journey with the party's broader goals for the state. "Nearly 40 years ago, this very tea stall in Amritsar was where I began my social and political life, balancing student politics at DAV College's canteen and the Central Assembly," Chugh reminisced. "Today, over that same cup of tea, we are launching a movement for absolute change in Punjab. Just as Bengal changed, Punjab will change too. The momentum is irreversible."

Chugh Slams 'Disaster' AAP Government

Turning his attention to the current dispensation, Chugh pulled no punches, labelling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration a "disaster government" defined by arrogance and failure. He accused the administration of letting the drug crisis spiral out of control while "looting" state resources.

Chugh targeted the AAP on its core poll guarantees, asserting that promises regarding free electricity, absolute drug eradication, and restored law and order have all proven completely hollow. "From villages to towns, the entire state is on the streets against this government. They have betrayed the farmers, failed to employ the youth, and compromised the safety and dignity of women," he alleged.

BJP Positioned as Viable Alternative

Positioning the BJP as the only viable alternative capable of steering Punjab out of its current fiscal and social distress, Chugh claimed that the party's footprints are expanding rapidly across the state. He maintained that the momentum from recent victories in the east and south would carry forward into upcoming electoral battles, predicting definitive BJP wins not just in Punjab, but also in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

"The people want a Punjab where farmers get fair prices, the youth find dignified employment, and safety is guaranteed," Chugh said, concluding that the 'Chai pe Charcha' marks the foundational step of a mass public movement to unseat the current government and restore Punjab's economic growth.