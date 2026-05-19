A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area on Monday evening. Fire officials successfully rescued around 12 trapped residents, moving them to the rooftop. The blaze was contained, and no casualties were reported.

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area on Monday evening, following which around 12 trapped residents were safely rescued, officials said.

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According to the Fire Department, the incident was reported at around 7:30 pm at Disha Apartment under the jurisdiction of Shalimar Garden Police Station.

Blaze Erupted on Fourth Floor

A fire official said the blaze erupted in a flat on the fourth floor of the residential building, with the risk of it spreading to the third floor.

"This evening, at approximately 7:29 PM, the Sahibabad Fire Station received a report of a fire in a fourth-floor flat at Disha Apartment within the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Police Station. There was a risk of the fire spreading to the third floor as well," the official said.

Rescue Operation Launched

The fire department launched a rescue operation and shifted all residents to the rooftop for safety.

"All residents were safely moved to the rooftop, and fire extinguishing operations were initiated using four fire tenders. The fire was fully contained within about an hour. There were no casualties, and everyone is safe on the terrace," the official added.

Officials said information was received that around 12 people were trapped inside the flat, but all were rescued safely.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)