Half of February is already over... the cold has reduced and the heat has started. According to the Telangana Weatherman, in the coming days, not only will the heat intensify, but rains will also start here and there. He warns that there will be rain for three months... and then the real summer will begin. The Weatherman revealed that May and June will see scorching heat with very high temperatures recorded.

SUMMER 2026 PRELIMINARY FORECAST



EL- NINO IS COMING 🔥



The first half of summer which includes Feb 2nd half, March, April will be RAINY and normal summer heat is expected 🌧️



The second half of summer will be DRIER with MASSIVE HEATWAVES expected during May, June 1st half 🔥… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 16, 2026