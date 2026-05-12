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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Heatwave Alert Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in the Telugu states is totally bizarre right now. While Telangana is sizzling with temperatures predicted to touch 48 degrees Celsius, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy rains
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Scorching heat and sudden downpours
The weather in the Telugu states is very unpredictable. If you step outside, the sun is scorching hot. But suddenly, the sky turns dark with clouds, bringing scary thunder and lightning. Telangana is seeing record temperatures, while low-pressure conditions have started in AP. Let's find out what the next two days hold and which areas will get rain.
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Telangana turns into a furnace: Temperatures set to hit 48 degrees
Right now, the sun is blazing in Telangana. Many districts have already crossed the 40-degree mark. But the weather department warns that the worst is yet to come. They predict that in the next 15 days, the heat will peak, with some districts recording temperatures between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius. The heatwave will especially trouble people in North and East Telangana districts between May 16 and 20. Doctors are warning that stepping out in the afternoon will surely cause dehydration.
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Weather Man Balaji's alert: These districts are guaranteed to get rain
While the heat is intense, unseasonal rains are also worrying farmers. According to Weather Man Balaji's report, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Mahbubnagar districts have a chance of rain. The weather could also change suddenly in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. Although the rain brings temporary relief, the humidity that follows makes people feel very uncomfortable.
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Low pressure in AP... Alert for these districts
The situation in Andhra Pradesh is even stranger. A low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka coast, and it might get stronger. Disaster Management authority's MP Prakhar Jain said this could bring thunderstorms to areas like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Godavari districts, Krishna, Guntur, and Chittoor. But strangely, while some places in a district get rain, areas like the Polavaram project area and some mandals in Alluri district are experiencing heatwaves.
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Farmers' worries... and advice for the general public
This weird weather is causing huge losses for farmers. Paddy left to dry in the open is getting soaked by the unseasonal rain. Strong winds are causing mangoes to fall from trees, leading to more losses. Officials have issued some advice: don't go out between 12 PM and 4 PM unless it's an emergency. During rain, stay away from trees and electric poles as there's a risk of lightning. Doctors suggest drinking plenty of water, orange juice, and coconut water to stay hydrated.
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