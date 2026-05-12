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Telangana turns into a furnace: Temperatures set to hit 48 degrees

Right now, the sun is blazing in Telangana. Many districts have already crossed the 40-degree mark. But the weather department warns that the worst is yet to come. They predict that in the next 15 days, the heat will peak, with some districts recording temperatures between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius. The heatwave will especially trouble people in North and East Telangana districts between May 16 and 20. Doctors are warning that stepping out in the afternoon will surely cause dehydration.