The weather department has predicted rainfall across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to a low-pressure area likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Along with showers, strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are also expected in several regions.

Officials said the impact of the system could continue for the next three to four days. Residents who have been struggling with intense summer heat may experience a slight dip in temperatures during this period.