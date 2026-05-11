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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave to Ease? IMD Predicts Rain Across Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Scorching heat has troubled people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past few days. The latest weather update brings some relief as a low-pressure system is expected to trigger rainfall
Low Pressure System to Bring Rainfall
The weather department has predicted rainfall across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to a low-pressure area likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Along with showers, strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are also expected in several regions.
Officials said the impact of the system could continue for the next three to four days. Residents who have been struggling with intense summer heat may experience a slight dip in temperatures during this period.
Telangana Likely to Receive Thunderstorms
A surface trough stretching from Bihar to Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to influence weather conditions in Telangana as well. Because of this system, scattered rains and thunderstorms are likely in many districts on Monday and the following days.
Meteorologists believe the maximum temperatures may fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after the rainfall activity begins. The cloudy weather and gusty winds are expected to provide temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions.
Authorities Issue Safety Advisory
Disaster management officials have advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and heavy winds. Citizens have been urged to avoid standing in open places, near weak buildings, old structures, and large hoardings during rain and lightning activity.
Farmers and cattle rearers have also been asked to take precautions while working outdoors. Officials warned people not to shelter under trees during thunderstorms, as lightning strikes can be dangerous.
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