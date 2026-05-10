- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heat to Continue, But Rain May Cool Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heat to Continue, But Rain May Cool Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and rising humidity, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may finally get some relief as weather officials predict light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds
Rain Likely Across Telangana
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said that changing weather conditions could trigger light to moderate rainfall in several Telangana districts over the next three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may also occur in isolated places.
While temperatures are expected to remain stable for the next two days, weather experts believe the mercury could gradually rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius later this week. Despite the brief spell of rain, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue in many areas.
Andhra Pradesh May Witness Thunderstorms
According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, northeasterly and southerly winds are active over the lower troposphere across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Due to this, scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in several coastal and Rayalaseema districts.
North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may receive isolated showers along with lightning and strong winds of up to 40-50 kmph. Similar weather activity is expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, where thunderstorms and isolated lightning strikes are also likely.
Heatwave Conditions Continue Despite Rain Chances
Even though rain activity is expected in parts of the Telugu states, the overall heatwave situation is unlikely to ease completely. Temperatures in many districts have already crossed the 40-degree mark, leading to uncomfortable weather conditions because of high humidity levels.
Officials say maximum temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to remain mostly unchanged over the next five days. However, the expected showers could provide temporary relief from the scorching summer heat.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.