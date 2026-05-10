The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said that changing weather conditions could trigger light to moderate rainfall in several Telangana districts over the next three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may also occur in isolated places.

While temperatures are expected to remain stable for the next two days, weather experts believe the mercury could gradually rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius later this week. Despite the brief spell of rain, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue in many areas.