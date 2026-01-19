- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Increased Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains are causing havoc in Africa. With floodwaters surrounding residential areas, many deaths are occurring in several countries. The weather department is warning that rains will also start in India
Floods in these countries
Unseasonal rains are hitting globally. After Sri Lanka and Australia, African nations face downpours. Floods in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique have killed over 100 people and destroyed thousands of properties. Weather agencies warn of more rain.
Unseasonal rains in Telangana too..?
India is also seeing unseasonal rains. Experts predict El Niño will bring more rain and extreme heat next summer. Telangana may see rain in late Feb-April with moderate heat, but May and June are expected to have scorching temperatures and heatwaves.
Increased cold waves in Telangana
The cold is intensifying again in the Telugu states. After a mild Sankranti, the chill is back. The weather department says temperatures in Telangana will soon drop 2 to 4 degrees below the usual winter minimums.
Lowest temperatures here
Minimum temperatures of 5-10°C are expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal. Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medak will see 11-15°C. Other districts will remain above 15°C, warns the Hyderabad weather center.
Single-digit temperatures again
Yesterday, Adilabad recorded a low of 9.7°C. Other lows: Medak 10.8°C, Hanamkonda 11.5°C. Hyderabad also saw single digits, with 9.2°C near Patancheru ICRISAT. Rajendra Nagar was 11°C and Begumpet was 14°C, as per the weather center.
