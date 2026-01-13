Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Koji, which formed in the Indian Ocean, is causing chaos in Australia. At the same time, a depression in the Bay of Bengal is causing rains in India
Cyclone in the Indian Ocean
Cyclone Koji: A cyclone threat in the Bay of Bengal weakened, but Cyclone Koji in the Indian Ocean is now hitting Australia's Queensland with heavy rain and strong winds.
Extremely heavy rains
The weather department reported 200 mm of rain due to Cyclone Koji. Flooding is occurring in Queensland, and accidents are happening due to 95 km/h winds. Over 15,000 homes lost power.
Rains in the South
Meanwhile, despite the weakening depression in the Bay of Bengal, moderate rains continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains with thunderstorms are hitting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Rains in AP too
Light to moderate rains occurred in Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh. The State Disaster Management Authority warned of light rains in a few other districts.
Cold subsides in Telangana
In Telangana, the intensity of the cold wave has decreased. No district is recording single-digit temperatures. The lowest was 10°C in Adilabad, while other districts saw higher temps.
Hyderabad Weather
In Hyderabad, temperatures have risen, and the cold has eased. Temperatures recorded were Patancheru 15.2°C, Rajendra Nagar 18.5°C, and Begumpet 20.1°C. The average max temp is 20.1°C.
