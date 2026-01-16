- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: During the Sankranti festival, the weather in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has become very pleasant. No rain... not too cold... The villages have taken on a new beauty in the morning fog
Weather information for the Telugu states
IMD Cold Wave Alert: The weather in the Telugu states is pleasant for Sankranti. After two months of intense cold, temps are now normal, meaning the chill has significantly dropped. With no cold waves or rain, celebrations are going on without any issues.
Telangana Weather
In Telangana, recent light showers caused some worry. But afterward, temperatures rose, and the cold's intensity dropped. The weather department says these pleasant conditions will continue.
Lowest temperatures in Telangana are here
Today (Jan 16), it'll be slightly colder in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial, with temps from 11-15°C. Elsewhere, it's expected to be above 15°C with normal cold.
1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated :15-01-2026 pic.twitter.com/zlHFfz308c
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) January 15, 2026
District-wise temperatures in Telangana
Yesterday (Jan 15), Adilabad was the coldest at 11.2°C. Other lows included Medak (15.5°C) and Ramagundam (16.4°C). In Hyderabad, Hayathnagar was 14.6°C and Begumpet 18.5°C.
Daily weather PPT of Telangana dated 15.01.2026@TelanganaCMO@TelanganaCS@DCsofIndia@IASassociation@IasTelangana@tg_weather@metcentrehyd#CMO_Telangana@TelanganaDGP@GHMCOnline@CommissionrGHMCpic.twitter.com/mNZQCXxUhD
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) January 15, 2026
AP Weather Update
In Andhra Pradesh, temps are higher except in agency areas like Araku Valley (7°C). Elsewhere, it's above 10°C with dense fog, making for a scenic Kanuma day in both AP and Telangana.
