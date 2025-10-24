- Home
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure To Cause Chaos In These States? Check
Heavy rains in Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: Rains have intensified again in the Telugu states. As the weather conditions have turned favorable for rains, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing heavy downpours. However, in some districts, holidays have been declared for educational institutions due to torrential rains. The extent of the rains can be understood by seeing the issuing of hazard warnings, setting up control rooms and announcing toll-free numbers, and the Chief Minister and other ministers reviewing the situation. In some places, heavy to very heavy rains are causing havoc.
Another low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal
Heavy rains are already falling due to the effect of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. As if this were not enough, the AP Disaster Management Agency has announced that another low pressure area will form in the same Bay of Bengal today (Friday). APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said that due to the effect of this low pressure area formed in the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, the state will receive heavy rains for the next four to five days. He warned people to be alert as there is a risk of heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds and thundershowers.
A lurking gas hole
The Disaster Management Authority has said that the surface depression, which has an average height of 5.8 km above sea level, is likely to turn into a low pressure area on Friday... and is likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further in the next 24 hours. This severe low pressure area is likely to turn into a depression by next Monday. With this, the Disaster Management Authority is warning that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.
These are the districts where it will rain in AP today
The Meteorological Department has announced that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Konaseema, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nandyal districts today (Friday) due to the influence of surface circulation and air troughs. It has also said that strong gusty winds with a speed of 35-55 kmph are likely along the coast. The Disaster Management Agency has advised fishermen not to go fishing for a few more days as the sea will be rough due to low pressure areas.
CM Chandrababu reviews rains
In the wake of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation through video conference from Dubai. He learned about the situation in the rain-affected Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa and Tirupati districts. He ordered the government machinery to be alert and take precautionary measures. He suggested that NDRF and SDRF teams be sent to the affected areas. He directed that the Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, Irrigation, Municipal, R&B and Electricity departments should work in coordination. Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu and Vantalapudi Anitha held a teleconference with the collectors of the rain-affected districts.... He suggested that the authorities at the field level should be on alert.
Rains in Telangana today
Coming to Telangana, today (October 24, Friday) there is a possibility of heavy rain in Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba and Gadwal districts, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said. Bhadradri Kothugudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba and Gadwal districts are also likely to receive moderate rain. It warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds of 30 to 40 kmph) with occasional rain.
Falling temperatures
Along with the rains, temperatures are also falling in Telangana. The lowest temperature was recorded in Medak district at 20 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad's Hayatnagar recorded 21 and Adilabad 21.7 degrees Celsius. The highest was recorded in Ramagundam at 34 degrees Celsius. The lowest in all other districts was 20 to 25 degrees Celsius... and the highest was 29 to 35 degrees Celsius, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center.