Image Credit : pinterest

Coming to Telangana, today (October 24, Friday) there is a possibility of heavy rain in Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba and Gadwal districts, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said. Bhadradri Kothugudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba and Gadwal districts are also likely to receive moderate rain. It warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds of 30 to 40 kmph) with occasional rain.

Falling temperatures

Along with the rains, temperatures are also falling in Telangana. The lowest temperature was recorded in Medak district at 20 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad's Hayatnagar recorded 21 and Adilabad 21.7 degrees Celsius. The highest was recorded in Ramagundam at 34 degrees Celsius. The lowest in all other districts was 20 to 25 degrees Celsius... and the highest was 29 to 35 degrees Celsius, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center.