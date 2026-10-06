The weather department shared a daily update for the state:

• Day 1 (October 5, 2026, 20:00 to October 6, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Yanam will see rain in one or two places, while Rayalaseema will get light to moderate rain in a few places. Lightning and 40-50 kmph winds will hit these areas.

• Day 2 (October 6, 2026, 08:30 to October 7, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will experience rain in one or two places. Lightning and 30-40 kmph winds are expected.

• Day 3 (October 7, 2026, 08:30 to October 8, 2026, 08:30): Both regions will see light to moderate rain in one or two places. Thunderstorms and 30-40 kmph winds will continue.

• Day 4 (October 8, 2026, 08:30 to October 9, 2026, 08:30): Light to moderate rain will fall in one or two places. The IMD issued no advance warnings.

• Day 5 to Day 7 (October 9, 2026, 08:30 to October 12, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will only see light rain in isolated places. The officials issued no warnings for these three days.