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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues 7 Day Rain, Thunderstorm Alert
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The IMD released a seven-day weather report for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD warned that several districts will see rain, lightning, and strong winds
Where will it rain in AP and Telangana in the next 7 days?
The India Meteorological Centre in Amaravati released a seven-day weather forecast for Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema regions. The weather department predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in one or two places from the night of October 5 to the morning of October 8. Rayalaseema will also see rain in a few areas during this time. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Daily weather details for AP for the next 7 days
The weather department shared a daily update for the state:
• Day 1 (October 5, 2026, 20:00 to October 6, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Yanam will see rain in one or two places, while Rayalaseema will get light to moderate rain in a few places. Lightning and 40-50 kmph winds will hit these areas.
• Day 2 (October 6, 2026, 08:30 to October 7, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will experience rain in one or two places. Lightning and 30-40 kmph winds are expected.
• Day 3 (October 7, 2026, 08:30 to October 8, 2026, 08:30): Both regions will see light to moderate rain in one or two places. Thunderstorms and 30-40 kmph winds will continue.
• Day 4 (October 8, 2026, 08:30 to October 9, 2026, 08:30): Light to moderate rain will fall in one or two places. The IMD issued no advance warnings.
• Day 5 to Day 7 (October 9, 2026, 08:30 to October 12, 2026, 08:30): Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will only see light rain in isolated places. The officials issued no warnings for these three days.
Telangana weather: Mostly dry conditions expected
The Meteorological Centre in Begumpet, Hyderabad, issued a seven-day bulletin for Telangana. The weather department stated that the state will mostly experience dry weather on almost all days. The state will see light to moderate rain in a few places only on the third day, from October 7 to the morning of October 8. The officials confirmed that there are no weather warnings for the remaining days.
Precautions to take.. IMD guidelines for the public
The officials advised people to stay alert during thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. People must not stand under trees or near electric poles. Drivers should reduce their speed on slippery roads. Everyone must stay in safe places and avoid temporary or weak structures. Farmers and agricultural workers should plan their work according to the weather forecast.
Official apps for weather updates
The central government created official apps to give real-time weather updates and early lightning alerts. The IMD suggested that people can download the 'Mausam' app for weather information, the 'Damini' app for lightning alerts, and the 'Meghdoot' app for agricultural advice. Users can find these apps on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
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