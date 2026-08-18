Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the handling of student protests in Bihar and Delhi, asserting no protester was seriously harmed. He lauded police for their restraint, contrasting it with alleged lethal force used during Congress-led governments.

Rijiju Defends Protest Handling, Claims No Serious Injuries

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday defended both the Bihar and Delhi governments, as well as law enforcement's handling of widespread student demonstrations, asserting that security forces managed massive crowds without causing casualties or severe injuries. Speaking to ANI regarding recent student protests over exam irregularities and paper leaks in Bihar and New Delhi, Rijiju praised the police and administration while drawing a sharp contrast with historic protest responses under Congress-led governments.

Rijiju rejected allegations of police overreach, emphasising that despite thousands of demonstrators and the infiltration of political agitators, no protester suffered serious injuries or fatal harm. "Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone. Not even one protester is in the hospital with a serious injury. Consider the scale of this movement: thousands turned up, and so many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students," he said.

Rijiju emphasised that despite thousands turning up, including what he termed political agitators from the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army, Samajwadi Party, and "dafli-playing agitators," the Delhi Police used minimal force. Force was applied only when demonstrators forcibly attempted to break barricades to march toward Parliament "Furthermore, more than half the people, whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party, came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred," he said.

'Thousands Died Under Congress': Rijiju Praises Police Restraint

The Minister accused past Congress administrations of using lethal force during public unrest, citing historical incidents such as the Telangana statehood movement and the Emergency era. "If such a movement had taken place during the Congress era, and many did, resulting in thousands of deaths, one should praise the Delhi police and the administration for handling such a massive protest without allowing even a single serious injury. Thousands actually died from gunfire during the Congress era," Rijiju said.

"It is the Congress that imposes an Emergency in response to protests. You might recall how many people have fallen victim to gunfire during the various movements that have taken place in this country. Even during the movement to create the state of Telangana, so many people were killed... In this movement, not a single shot was fired," he added.

Rijiju said the police and administration should be appreciated for handling the situation without allowing any loss of life, adding that no firing took place during the movement. "During the protests, the Delhi administration did not use even one lathi; it was only when they forcibly marched towards Parliament that they were stopped. There were no deaths. The police should be praised," he added.

Government Pledges Action on Exam Leaks

The remarks came amid protests by students in Bihar over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Clashes were reported between student protesters and police in Siwan on July 25, following incidents of stone-pelting, after which police used tear gas and lathi charge to disperse the protesters. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest.

Further, on the Gen-Z movement and its demand for education reforms, Rijiju reiterated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA administration remains fully committed to the welfare of the nation's youth, promising strict judicial measures against those behind examination leaks while maintaining zero tolerance for violence during public demonstrations. "We respect the students' sentiments. The Prime Minister introduced such a good law and took step after step, promising to work for their future," he said.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts

On July 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the welfare of the youth is paramount and the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to punish those responsible for paper leaks. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's statement comes amid ongoing protests by students and activists over irregularities in the conduct of examinations, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) paper leaks. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he said. (ANI)