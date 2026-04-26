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Rains across Telangana for these two days

The Telangana Weather Man is also warning that the heat will be intense for the next two or three days, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees in some places. Even Hyderabad is expected to touch 43 degrees. However, he has also warned that moderate to heavy rains will lash Telangana on April 28 and 29. The rains will start in the northern and eastern districts and then spread across the entire state, which should bring the temperatures down.