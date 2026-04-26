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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains, Heatwave To Lash THESE Places; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: So, what's the weather scene in the two Telugu states today, April 26th? How bad will the heat get? Which districts can expect some rain? We've got all the details on the forecast
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Image Credit : X/metcentrehyd
Sun and rain combo in Telugu states
The IMD has issued a rain alert for the Telugu states, which are currently experiencing some very unusual weather. While scorching heat is making life difficult, sudden rains are also lashing several areas. The highest temperatures in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already hit 45 degrees. The weather department is warning that the heat will get worse, but the rains will also intensify by the end of the month. This sun-and-rain combination is expected to continue.
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Rains in Telangana
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced that scattered rains are likely in Telangana today, April 26th. While the afternoon will be hot as usual, rains are expected to start in the evening. The centre has issued a specific warning for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts, which may see thunderstorms. These rains will be accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. The weather department is advising people to be careful due to the risk of accidents.
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Image Credit : Getty
Rains across Telangana for these two days
The Telangana Weather Man is also warning that the heat will be intense for the next two or three days, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees in some places. Even Hyderabad is expected to touch 43 degrees. However, he has also warned that moderate to heavy rains will lash Telangana on April 28 and 29. The rains will start in the northern and eastern districts and then spread across the entire state, which should bring the temperatures down.
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Scorching heat in Telangana
Yesterday, on April 25, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees, while Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad recorded the lowest at 21.4 degrees. Today, April 26, most districts are likely to see temperatures between 41 and 45 degrees, and an Orange Alert has been issued for them. The weather department has warned that even in other districts, temperatures will remain above 40 degrees.
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Image Credit : ANI
Andhra Pradesh weather
Coming to Andhra Pradesh, the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has revealed that the heat will be intense across the state today, April 26. A heatwave is likely in 23 mandals. These include mandals in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri, and Polavaram districts. The APSDMA has advised people in these areas to take precautions. Yesterday, Nagaradona in Kurnool district recorded a high of 44.8°C, and Kadapa hit 44.2°C. In total, 172 mandals across 18 districts recorded temperatures above 41 degrees. The APSDMA warns that temperatures will remain at this level today and may even rise in some places.
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