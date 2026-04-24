2 5 Image Credit : Getty

Highest Temperatures in Telangana...

The Weather Man has announced that the sun will be blazing across Telangana today. He issued a red alert for districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, where temperatures will touch 44-45°C. This is a serious warning for people to stay safe. He advised everyone to avoid going out in the afternoon, and if you must, take all precautions. Other districts like Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam will see 43-44°C, while Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri will be between 41-43°C. Basically, almost every district will cross the 40-degree mark.