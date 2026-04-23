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Telangana to turn into a furnace

The Telangana Weatherman has revealed that the heat is going to get much worse. He warns that from April 24 to 29, temperatures will be the highest of the season so far. North and East Telangana districts are likely to feel like a furnace, so he has advised people to be careful. The Weatherman has issued three alerts based on temperature: a Red Alert for districts expecting 43-45°C, an Orange Alert for 42-44°C, and a Yellow Alert for areas with 41-43°C.