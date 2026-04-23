Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: THIS Places Put On Red Alert For Heatwave
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Telangana is already sizzling, but hold on tight! The Telangana Weatherman says the heat is about to get much worse from April 24. He has even issued a red alert for several districts
Telangana Weather Report
Telangana to turn into a furnace
Red alert for these districts
Orange alert for these districts
Yellow alert for these Telangana districts
The Weatherman says that the capital city, Hyderabad, and western Telangana districts will get some slight relief from the intense heat. Compared to the rest of the state, temperatures in Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri will be a bit lower. The Weatherman has predicted temperatures between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius for these areas and has issued a Yellow Alert.
RED ALERT FOR NORTH TELANGANA ⚠️🟥
Dear people of Telangana, get ready for SEVERE HEATWAVE 2.0 from tomorrow with temperatures to touch 45°C in RED MARKED districts during April 24-29 ⚠️
Orange marked districts temperatures to cross 43-44°C during mentioned period
Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/6AYdwOyKS7
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 23, 2026
42 degrees temperature in the morning itself
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has released data showing just how intense the heat is in Telangana. Today, on April 23 (Thursday), Adilabad recorded a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius in the morning itself. Other districts also felt the heat: Nizamabad hit 41.8°C, Ramagundam 41.2°C, Medak 40.9°C, Khammam 40.8°C, Mahabubnagar 40.6°C, Bhadrachalam 40.6°C, and Nalgonda 40°C. In Hyderabad, Hakimpet recorded a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.
REALISED WEATHER OVER TELANGANA DATED: 23.04.2026 pic.twitter.com/nqn7qACyHh
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) April 23, 2026
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