Image Credit : Getty

Moderate rainfall is expected in Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts today. However, there won't be heavy rainfall across the state. But the Disaster Management Organization is warning of strong winds and the danger of lightning. Farmers and laborers engaged in agricultural work are advised to be cautious and avoid staying under trees during rainfall. People are also advised to avoid going out during strong winds and rain, and to complete any urgent work in the morning or afternoon.