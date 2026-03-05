Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For Mid March
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Telangana Weather Man is warning that heavy rains are definitely on their way. He says this time, the downpour will be much heavier than what we saw in February. So, get ready!
Image Credit : ANI
Cool news for Telangana
The IMD has brought some good news for both Telugu states. Right now, the heat is scorching, with temperatures hitting 35 to 40 degrees. But weather experts say things will cool down this month (March 2026) with some rain, which will be a big relief for everyone.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rains in March
The Telangana Weather Man has said that we might see some unseasonal rains towards the end of March. He's warning of heavy showers with thunder and lightning after March 18-19. But till then, the heat is here to stay. East Telangana districts will touch 39 to 41 degrees, while Hyderabad will hover between 36 and 37 degrees.
Image Credit : Getty
Already 39°C temperatures in Telangana
Currently, Mahbubnagar is recording the highest temperatures in Telangana. On Wednesday, March 4, the daytime temperature there hit a sizzling 38.6 degrees. Other places weren't far behind: Bhadrachalam saw 38.5, Khammam 38, Nizamabad 36.9, and Ramagundam 36.3 degrees. In Hyderabad, Hakeempet recorded a high of 36 degrees.
Image Credit : Freepik
Yellow alert in Telangana
The weather department is warning that high temperatures will continue all over Telangana. They've said that all districts, from Adilabad to Jogulamba Gadwal, will see temperatures between 36 and 40 degrees. Because of this, the department has issued a yellow alert until March 8.
Image Credit : Getty
Record-level heat in AP...
People in Andhra Pradesh are also feeling the intense summer heat. The state's Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is warning that the heat will be more intense this year. They expect record-breaking temperatures in some areas, especially in Srikakulam, Kurnool, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Kadapa districts. The APSDMA has advised everyone to take proper precautions.
