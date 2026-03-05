2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Rains in March

The Telangana Weather Man has said that we might see some unseasonal rains towards the end of March. He's warning of heavy showers with thunder and lightning after March 18-19. But till then, the heat is here to stay. East Telangana districts will touch 39 to 41 degrees, while Hyderabad will hover between 36 and 37 degrees.