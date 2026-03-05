YSRCP MLCs condemned the alleged disrespectful treatment of AP Legislative Council Chairman Mohsen Raju by TDP members, terming it an "attack on democracy." They demanded a minister's removal and accused the TDP of diverting from other issues.

'Attack on Democracy'

YSRCP MLCs Arun Kumar and Bharath on Saturday condemned the incident of how MLC Mohsen Raju was addressed in an "insulting and disrespectful manner" in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, terming it an "attack on democracy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media, the YSRCP leaders alleged that ministers and members of the Telugu Desam Party behaved in an insulting and disrespectful manner towards Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju. The leaders have alleged that targeting a constitutional authority in the name of caste and religion was against democratic values and legislative traditions, according to an official statement.

Minister's Removal Demanded

The MLCs further claimed that the incident took place under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They demanded the immediate removal of Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu from the Cabinet over his alleged remarks and conduct in the Council.

Diversion from Ghee Scam Alleged

The leaders also accused the ruling party of attempting to divert attention from allegations related to ghee procurement for Tirumala laddus and claimed there were irregularities involving Heritage Foods.

They demanded strict action to safeguard the dignity of the Legislative Council and uphold democratic values. (ANI)