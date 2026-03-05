The All India Muslim Personal Law Board condemns the US-Israel attack on Iran, terming talks a pretext. Mourning Ayatollah Khamenei's death, it urges the UN for a ceasefire, warning of a global war and criticising India's diplomatic stance.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has condemned the "open aggression" of the United States and Israel against Iran and urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate, effective, and concrete steps to ensure a ceasefire and prevent the region from descending into a devastating war.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Negotiations a 'Pretext' for Attack

In a press statement, the Board's Spokesperson, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, stated that significant progress had been made in negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program. "According to Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, who was mediating the talks, Iran had agreed to almost all of the United States' conditions. Despite this, the sudden announcement by the United States to terminate the negotiations, followed immediately by a joint attack on Iran with Israel, indicates that the negotiations were merely a pretext rather than a serious diplomatic effort," he stated.

Violation of International Law and Risk of Global War

Ilyas expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, describing it as a great loss for the Muslim Ummah. He stated that targeting the central leadership of a sovereign country during wartime and openly speaking of regime change constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He further noted that this war has engulfed the entire Middle East in instability. While several European countries are supporting the United States, Russia and China are backing Iran. If immediate and effective diplomatic intervention is not undertaken, this conflict could escalate into a wider global war. A prolonged war would not only deepen the humanitarian crisis but also severely impact the global economy, with developing and weaker nations bearing the greatest burden, according to the statement.

India's Diplomatic Stance Criticised

Ilyas expressed regret that at such a critical and decisive moment, our country could have played a balanced and dignified mediatory role. However, the current approach has adversely affected the credibility of the country's foreign policy.

He also expressed concern that no official condolence message was issued on the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, which, he said, goes against our moral and diplomatic traditions. All India Muslim Personal Law Board once appealed to the country's leadership, the United Nations, and the international community to take immediate, serious, and practical measures to stop this war. Otherwise, this fire will not remain confined to one region, and no country will remain untouched by its consequences.

Conflict Enters Sixth Day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region.