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Telangana Weather Latest Update: IMD Rain Alert-Week-Long Showers to Cool Down Telangana After Heatwave
Just when the heat in Telangana was getting unbearable, the weather department has shared some seriously cool news. People have been struggling with the scorching sun for days, and now there's a forecast for relief.
The heat has been intense
Temperatures in several districts across the state have crossed 44 degrees Celsius. People in North Telangana districts like Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Nirmal are finding it difficult to even step out because of the scorching sun. The stuffy conditions at night are making things even worse.
Impact of the heatwave
These severe heatwaves pose a health risk, especially for children and the elderly. Weather experts are advising everyone to stay indoors during the afternoon and drink plenty of water. You should avoid direct sun exposure unless it's absolutely necessary.
Unexpected changes in the weather
The weather is changing because of shifts in surface winds and cloud formation. Some areas have already seen light showers thanks to cumulonimbus clouds. This trend is likely to continue and spread to more regions in the coming days.
Rains likely until April 26
The weather department predicts light to moderate rains across Telangana until April 26. They also said some areas might experience thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued for a few districts.
Mornings will remain hot as usual
Officials say that despite the rains, there won't be a big drop in maximum temperatures. Mornings and afternoons will continue to be hot. However, evening showers will bring cool weather and give people some relief. So, while the rains are a welcome break, you still need to be careful in the heat.
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