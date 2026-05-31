Aaditya Thackeray questioned the Pune curfew following illicit liquor deaths, alleging government failure. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also slammed authorities. At least 10 people died, 13 excise officials were suspended, and two accused were arrested.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Question Governance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday questioned the imposition of curfew in Pune amid the illicit liquor consumption deaths case, alleging failure in governance and law and order in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, Thackeray raised questions over the reasons behind the curfew and targeted the state government over its handling of the situation.

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"A curfew has also been imposed in Pune. But why has the curfew been imposed? Is it because of law and order, petrol and diesel, or the government does not know how to handle the state?" Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also criticised local authorities for ignoring repeated warnings and citizen complaints. Speaking on the incident, Gorhe revealed that local leadership had previously attempted to flag the issue before the tragedy struck.

10 Dead; Officials Suspended, 2 Arrested

The remarks come amid the ongoing illicit liquor deaths case in Pune, where at least 10 people died due to the consumption of illicit liquor following the alleged consumption of illicit liquor. The deaths were reported from both the Pune City Police jurisdiction and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction.

Earlier on May 30, the State Excise Department had suspended 13 officials, including three Inspectors, six Sub-Inspectors and four other staff members, in connection with the illicit liquor consumption deaths case in Pune, a senior officer said. Atul Kanade, Superintendent of the State Excise Department in Pune, said the suspensions were carried out following deaths reported from both the Pune City Police jurisdiction and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, ACP Pimpri Sachin Hire on Friday revealed that two accused have been officially arrested by them so far. Both of them are allegedly involved in the supply chain of alcohol. He said that forensics examination is going to take place.

Separately, Thackeray also visited Virkoli in Mumbai today and participated in a tournament match with local residents ahead of the IPL 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.