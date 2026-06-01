Senior Congress leader SR Patil commented on the natural aspiration for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka. Meanwhile, CM-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to meet the party high command to discuss cabinet formation for the new government.

Aspirations for a Dalit CM 'natural'

Senior Congress leader SR Patil on Sunday it is natural for people from the "downtrodden and marginalised communities" to hope that someone from their fold becomes the Karnataka Chief Minister.

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Speaking to reporters, Patil noted that Karnataka has never had a Dalit Chief Minister so far. He also said that Dalit leader G Parameshwara has been given due respect. "The downtrodden people are protesting. It is quite natural for anyone to aspire to become the Chief Minister. Karnataka has never had a Dalit Chief Minister so far. Therefore, it is natural for people from the downtrodden and marginalised communities to hope that someone from their community becomes the Chief Minister and to express that aspiration through protests. I do not agree with the view that G Parameshwara has not been given importance. He is a senior leader of the Congress party and has been given due respect and an appropriate position both in the party and in the government. I am very proud of the government. The government is functioning well, and I am proud of its achievements," said Patil.

New Cabinet Formation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar will meet the party high command in New Delhi on Monday to discuss cabinet berths and other key political developments, Congress sources stated.

Earlier today, DK Shivakumar said that he does not know how many leaders will be inducted into his cabinet and will take oath with him on June 3. When asked if other leaders would be sworn in with him, he told reporters in Bengaluru, "I don't know. Whatever the party high command decides will happen."

Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in. (ANI)