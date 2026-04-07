6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Heat Wave

At the same time, the weather centre is warning that temperatures in Telangana will hit 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. The Telangana Weatherman says the heat will get even worse from April 10. North and East Telangana could see temperatures between 41-43°C, especially around the Singareni and Godavari river basin areas. The Weatherman also warned that Hyderabad's temperature will cross 40°C. Looks like the real, tough summer is about to begin.