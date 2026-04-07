Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Severe Heatwave Alert Issued
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The rains just don't seem to be leaving Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ever since summer began, we've been seeing a strange mix of rising temperatures and sudden showers
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Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Peak Summer
The Telugu states are seeing some really strange weather right now. On one hand, it's peak summer, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius. But at the same time, it's also raining. This odd mix of sun and showers is continuing across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
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Heavy Rains
An upper air cyclonic circulation and a trough are causing heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, April 6, several districts got moderate to heavy showers. The APSDMA has warned that the rains will continue today, April 7 (Tuesday). They expect light to moderate rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and other districts. The APSDMA also warned that lightning and strong winds could make these rains dangerous.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Today's Weather
Don't make the mistake of thinking the rains will cool things down. The weather is playing by its own rules, and the heat is just as intense. Today (Tuesday), the APSDMA has predicted high temperatures and heatwaves in mandals like Manubolu and Gudur in Nellore district, and Naidupeta and Ojili in Tirupati district. They have advised people to stay cautious.
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April 6 Weather
On Monday, April 6, Therannapalli in Anantapur district recorded the state's highest temperature at a scorching 42°C. Other hot spots included Rajupalem in Kadapa (41.9°C), Nandana Marella in Markapuram (40.7°C), Perusomala in Nandyal (40.6°C), and Varikuntapadu in Nellore (40.3°C). It's clear that Andhra Pradesh is dealing with both heavy rains and extreme heat.
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Image Credit : Getty
Telangana's Weather Story
Telangana's weather story is exactly the same as Andhra's. It's a mix of burning heat and sudden rains. The Hyderabad weather centre has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for today (Tuesday). They predict moderate rain in districts like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, and have issued a yellow alert for these areas.
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Heat Wave
At the same time, the weather centre is warning that temperatures in Telangana will hit 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. The Telangana Weatherman says the heat will get even worse from April 10. North and East Telangana could see temperatures between 41-43°C, especially around the Singareni and Godavari river basin areas. The Weatherman also warned that Hyderabad's temperature will cross 40°C. Looks like the real, tough summer is about to begin.
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