Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Two low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal this week... The weather department warns of possible rains in the Telugu states due to their impact
Rains and more rains
Weather Updates: A low-pressure system is currently active in the Bay of Bengal... Experts predict it will intensify. Favorable conditions are forming for another low-pressure system, which is expected to bring even more rain.
Successive low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal on Feb 16. The weather department says another may form on the weekend (Feb 21). These two systems in one week will cause heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and moderate rain in AP and Telangana. Experts have issued warnings.
Rains in AP
The two low-pressure systems will move towards Sri Lanka and intensify. This may bring moderate to heavy rains to South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Nellore and Prakasam districts might see intense rainfall. Rains will continue on Feb 21, 22, and 23.
Impact of low-pressure systems on Telangana
The weather department said the low-pressure systems will affect Telangana. Rains are likely from Feb 25, including in Hyderabad, and may continue until the end of the month. The department has warned people to be cautious as thunderstorms and strong winds are expected.
Rains begin in North India
Rains are currently falling in northern states. Parts of Delhi and Rajasthan received rain yesterday (Wednesday), with some areas recording 20-30 mm. The weather department says the rains are likely to spread to more areas.
