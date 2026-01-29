5 5 Image Credit : stockphoto

Rains, warnings, and suggestions for the public

Light rains occurred in some districts of southern Andhra. Drizzles in Chittoor, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai districts caused minor crop damage in some places. With heat expected to intensify, officials advise taking precautions when going out in the afternoon. They stressed the need to drink enough water, eat light meals, and keep children and the elderly out of the sun.