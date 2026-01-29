- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Daytime Temperature Rises Abruptly; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Daytime Temperature Rises Abruptly; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: After dealing with cold until recently, it's now time for people to face sweltering heatwaves. Specifically, weather in Andhra Pradesh has changed suddenly. Temperatures are rising even before winter
15
Image Credit : Getty
Sudden change in weather in AP
Weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh have changed abruptly. People are surprised by the increasing heat even before winter has fully ended. While days are scorching hot, cool winds continue to blow at night. These contrasting conditions are affecting daily life.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Scorching heat during the day
Daytime temperatures have been rising across the state for the past few days. The intensity of the sun is especially noticeable in the afternoon. In urban areas, vehicle smoke and pollution are creating a suffocating atmosphere. Outdoor workers are facing severe discomfort.
35
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Cold effect not reducing at night
Even though the days are scorching, cold winds continue to blow at night. This has created a huge difference between day and night temperatures. Doctors suggest these changes could negatively affect children, the elderly, and those with chronic health issues.
45
Image Credit : Gemini AI
District-wise temperature situation
According to the weather department, maximum temperatures are exceeding normal levels in several areas. Nandigama in Krishna district recorded a high of 33.1 degrees. Temperatures in the Rayalaseema region are expected to rise further in the next three days. Meanwhile, G. Madugula in Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded a low of 7.1 degrees, indicating severe cold.
55
Image Credit : stockphoto
Rains, warnings, and suggestions for the public
Light rains occurred in some districts of southern Andhra. Drizzles in Chittoor, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai districts caused minor crop damage in some places. With heat expected to intensify, officials advise taking precautions when going out in the afternoon. They stressed the need to drink enough water, eat light meals, and keep children and the elderly out of the sun.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos