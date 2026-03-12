In a 36-hour operation, Delhi Police arrested prolific snatcher Farman, a history-sheeter with over 40 cases. He was caught with a stolen bike and snatched phones. Separately, the Crime Branch busted a fake iPhone parts racket, arresting five.

Prolific Snatcher with 40 Cases Nabbed

In a meticulously planned 36-hour operation, the Delhi Police team from the Tis Hazari Court Police Post (under Subzi Mandi PS) has apprehended a prolific snatcher. The accused, 26-year-old Farman, a resident of New Usmanpur, is a known history-sheeter with a criminal record spanning over 40 cases.

The accused, Farman (26), a resident of New Usmanpur and a history-sheeter, was caught when he returned to collect a stolen motorcycle near Maurice Nagar. Police had traced the bike, used in a mobile snatching incident near Khanna Market on March 7, through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Farman had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Tis Hazari Court process server while riding the stolen bike.

During his arrest, police recovered three snatched mobile phones and the stolen motorcycle. Police said the accused is a drug addict and used to commit snatchings across areas, including Subzi Mandi, Kashmere Gate, Seelampur and Mukherjee Nagar, later selling the stolen phones at cheap prices.

With the arrest, two snatching cases and one vehicle theft case have been worked out. Further investigation is underway.

Fake iPhone Parts Racket Busted in Rohini

Earlier, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had busted a racket involved in selling counterfeit spare parts and accessories of iPhones as genuine products in Rohini. Five shopkeepers were arrested, and fake items worth around Rs 1.6 crore were seized during raids.

Acting on secret information, a team of Northern Range-I conducted raids at five shops in Vikas Surya Shopping Mall and Mangalam Place, M2K, Sector-3, Rohini. An authorised representative of Apple Inc. was also present during the operation.

During the inspection, the shop owners failed to produce authorisation or bills for selling Apple products. A large quantity of counterfeit iPhone spare parts and accessories, including back panels, batteries, back covers, charging flexes, adapters and USB-C cables, were recovered and seized. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Copyright Act and BNS at the Crime Branch Police Station. (ANI)