Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal Rain Expected? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Celebrations for this national festival will take place not just in the Telugu states but across the country. However, it seems like rain might disrupt these celebrations in some places
Unseasonal rains in Andhra Pradesh
Rain in monsoon is normal, but it's unusual in winter and summer. India is seeing this now, with out-of-season rains. People are hesitant to go out due to these conditions.
Low-pressure trough in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal after monsoon. Now, as winter ends, a low-pressure trough has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.
Rains in AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
This trough is moving towards North Kerala and the Arabian Sea. It will bring rain to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Telangana's sky will be partly cloudy.
Rains in these four Telugu districts
Light rains fell yesterday in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Nellore. Rains will continue today in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. Farmers and fishermen are advised to be alert.
Telangana weather..
No rain is forecast for Telangana, but skies will be cloudy. Hyderabad will be pleasant and partly cloudy with fog. Temps will be 17-29°C. Cold will be less intense statewide.
Rains for two days, January 26, 27..
Tamil Nadu's weather dept warns of rain today and tomorrow (Jan 26-27). Light to moderate rain is likely in coastal/interior areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Scattered showers in Karnataka.
