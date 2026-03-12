Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan slammed PM Modi for making false claims for electoral gains. He accused the Centre of not allocating adequate funds to the state under central schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, education, and MGNREGA.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false claims about the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the Centre has not allocated adequate funds to the state while spreading misinformation for electoral gains.

New Facilities at Nanganallur Temple

The minister made the remarks after inaugurating a new facility outside the Nanganallur Anjaneyar Temple. The project, built at a cost of Rs 95 lakh from the Alandur MLA development fund, includes a shaded shelter and purified drinking water facilities for devotees. He said a 60-metre-wide and 800-metre-long shelter has been constructed in front of the temple for the convenience of devotees. Two purified drinking water centres have also been installed at the location.

Minister Criticises Union Government Over Funds

He said the state government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has held meetings to address the shortage of cooking gas and petroleum products. Criticising the Union government, the minister alleged that funds due to Tamil Nadu under several central schemes have not been released. "No funds have been given under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Money has also not been allocated for the education sector, and even for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme. The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware of the lack of financial support from the Centre," he said. Anbarasan further alleged that the Prime Minister is making false claims during election campaigns.

Update on MRTS Project

On the Velachery-St Thomas Mount flying train (MRTS) project, the minister said the DMK government has been making efforts to operationalise the service. However, technical issues were identified on the railway track between the two stations. "Experts have advised that the problems on the track must be rectified before operating the trains. Because of this, there has been some delay. The service will begin in about 10 to 15 days once the issues are resolved," he said. He added that the train service will be launched directly once ready and will not be turned into a major event just because elections are approaching.